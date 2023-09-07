Two schools were placed on lockdown Thursday as Statesville police searched for a suspect in an assault case.
The assault occurred on Pump Station Road, according to a post on the Statesville Police Department’s Facebook page.
Northview Academy and Statesville Christian School were placed on lockdown, Statesville police said.
Statesville police were urging citizens to avoid the Pump Station Road and Tonewood Street areas on Thursday afternoon.
Northview Academy is located on Carolina Avenue North. Statesville Christian School is located along Museum Road.