A Statesville man was apprehended late Monday night in connection with a shooting that occurred that afternoon near his residence.
William Howard Morrison II, 21, of North Tradd Street, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm inside the city limits. A magistrate set bond at $350,000.
In a news release, the Statesville Police Department said, Morrison was charged with shooting 43-year-old Brandis Teon Imes in the leg Monday afternoon on North Tradd Street.
Late Monday night investigators received information that Morrison was at a residence in the 300 block of Buffalo Shoals Road. Police used a drone to monitor the location, and as they approached, Morrison fled. He was tracked down using the drone, police said. He was found hiding behind a garage at the dead end of Mardon Lane, police said.
Corporal Mike Mitchell and canine Axl conducted an article search of the area and the dog discovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun in a field, police said. The serial number of the firearm matched a gun box located in Morrison’s residence, they said. Forensic testing will be conducted on the firearm.