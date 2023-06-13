A Statesville man, charged in 2018 for shooting a police officer, will spend at least three years in prison after entering an Alford plea to a variety of drug charges.

Keith Eugene Lackey Jr. entered the plea, in which the defendant does not admit guilt, in Iredell County Superior Court on Monday. The charges were three counts of possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count each of attempted trafficking in MDMA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, flee/elude arrest and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

The charges were consolidated into three consecutive active sentences of 19 to 32 months on the attempted trafficking count, and two sentences of 14 to 26 months on the two firearm possession counts.

Lackey also violated his probation, and his probation sentence will run concurrently with the plea, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.

In June, 2018, Lackey was charged with shooting Statesville Police Department Officer Tyler Horne. According to reports, Horne and another officer were on routine foot patrol near the intersection of Raleigh Avenue and Fifth Street. That’s when someone stepped out of the shadows behind them and fired multiple rounds from a handgun in their direction, hitting Horne in the back, police said at the time.

Horne’s protective vest absorbed the brunt of the gunshot. He was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital in a police vehicle and was released the following morning.

Lackey was arrested a few days after the shooting.

According to N.C. Department of Adult Corrections records, Lackey was sentenced in 2020 for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection with the shooting.

“The Statesville Police Department would like to thank Sarah Kirkman and the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and for taking a career criminal off the streets of Statesville. Their valued partnership has made the Statesville community a safer place to live,” police said in the news release.