A Statesville man was arrested on multiple drug charges on Aug. 11. Five firearms, ammunition, marijuana, fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized from his home.

Justin Lewis Ostwalt, 34, is charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On Aug. 11, deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team responded to 115 Dillon Drive in Statesville after receiving an anonymous tip about illegal drug and weapon activity, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies learned that Ostwalt, the resident of the home, is a convicted felon. There were outstanding warrants for Ostwalt’s arrest for traffic violations, the sheriff’s office said.

As the deputies arrived at the residence, a male matching the description of Ostwalt retreated inside the home. A female eventually came to the door and escorted the deputies inside to look for Ostwalt, the sheriff’s office said.

While in the home's basement, a large amount of marijuana was observed as well as multiple firearms, the sheriff’s office said. Ostwalt was located inside a locked bathroom, the sheriff’s office said.

During a search of the residence, 254 grams of marijuana, 14 grams of marijuana wax, 8.14 grams of pressed fentanyl pills and .01 grams of methamphetamine were seized. Five firearms and 300 rounds of ammunition were also seized due to Ostwalt being a convicted felon, the sheriff’s office said.

Ostwalt was jailed on a $352,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.