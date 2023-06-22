A Statesville man was found guilty on multiple child pornography charges.

Jessie Leroy Glass Jr., 49, was convicted by a federal jury on three counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography during a two-day trial, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena J. King said in a news release.

According to trial evidence, witness testimony and court documents, between January and February 2020, Glass received and possessed images and videos of child pornography. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into Glass after a person alerted law enforcement about Glass’s possession of child pornography, King said.

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement recovered two cell phones associated with Glass. A forensic analysis of the cell phones revealed that they contained images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including infants and toddlers, King said.

Glass was released on bond. A sentencing date has not been set, King said.

He could be sentenced to a maximum of 80 years in prison.

The charge of possession of child pornography carries a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Each count of receipt of child pornography carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, King said

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. The project was launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals, who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit projectsafechildhood.gov.