A Statesville man is facing multiple felonies linked to a reported sexual assault of an adult at Northview Academy in Statesville, according to police.

Triston Dionte Perrin, 29, is charged with felony second-degree forcible rape, felony assault by strangulation, felony first-degree kidnapping, two counts of attempted felony second-degree forcible sex offense and misdemeanor assault on a female, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.

On Aug. 19, the Statesville police officers responded to a report of a sexual assault that occurred at 625 Carolina Ave. N. The case was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division. Following the investigative process, the suspect was identified as Perrin, Statesville police said.

Statesville police said it was discovered that Perrin initiated contact with the unnamed victim through online means and arranged a 3 a.m. meeting at the Northview Academy, located at 625 Carolina Ave. N.

Both the victim and Perrin are adults with no affiliation to the school. The victim, who was not familiar with the area, arrived at the school in her vehicle while maintaining a phone conversation with Perring, Statesville police said.

Statesville police said, Perrin arrived at the school and met the victim in the outside picnic area. The assault occurred at the picnic area. The Statesville Police Department emphasized that aside from the school being the meeting location, there is no association between the assault and Northview Academy.

Perrin is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.