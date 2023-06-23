A Statesville man, on probation for felony stalking, was arrested on June 16 after a deputy found a weapon during a traffic stop, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Steven James Morrison, 28, of Freedom Park Lane, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A magistrate set bond at $25,000.

A second man, Rafael Keith Brunson, 52, of Westwood Drive, was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of an open container of alcohol.

Campbell said Deputy Cory Wilson and other members of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team were working in the area of Greenbriar Road near Twin Oaks Road on June 16 and stopped a vehicle.

Campbell said Wilson spotted an alcoholic beverage in the center console cup holder. Wilson asked the driver, Brunson and Morrison, a passenger to step out of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was performed and marijuana and a handgun were found, Campbell said. A criminal record check revealed the felony stalking charge and resulted in Morrison’s arrest, he said.

Brunson and Morrison are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.