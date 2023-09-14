A 14-year-old was shot along Forest Hollow Drive in Statesville on Thursday.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Statesville Police Department received a report of shots fired at 212 Forest Hollow Drive, Statesville police said in a news release.

Officers discovered a 14-year-old suffering from a grazing wound to the head. The victim was immediately provided with medical assistance. The teen was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for further evaluation and treatment, Statesville police said.

No arrests have been made. As of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, the identity of the suspect remains unknown, Statesville police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information related to the case is urged to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516.

“Your cooperation and information are invaluable to our efforts in resolving this matter,” Statesville police said.