A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon on Bell Farm Road, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Campbell said deputies were attempted to serve warrants out of Hickory on three charges. The suspect was wanted on charges of being a violent habitual felon, and for second-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He said deputies went to a residence in the 100 block of Bell Farm Road Friday afternoon around 4:30 and several people came out of the residence. Campbell said the person wanted by deputies was not among them.

Deputies went inside the house and were checking a crawl space when the man confronted a deputy with a rifle, he said.

A deputy fired at the man when he did not drop the weapon, Campbell said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Campbell said the deputy was not injured.

The sheriff’s office Crime Scene Unit, detectives and other personnel are expected to be on the scene for several hours and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has been called in. Campbell said that is standard protocol for an officer-involved shooting.