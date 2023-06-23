A Hiddenite woman was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in which deputies found methamphetamine and cocaine, said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Kala Kay Nicole Rust, 32, of Hiddenite was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $18,500.

Campbell, in a news release, said Deputy Cory Wilson stopped a vehicle on Taylorsville Highway near Midway Road on June 15. The driver, he said, seemed extremely nervous when speaking with Wilson. Deputy Codey Moncus and his canine Bosco came to assist.

Bosco, Campbell said, alerted on the vehicle, and a search by Moncus located methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Rust is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.