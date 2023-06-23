A Charlotte man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting that occurred on May 2 in Statesville.

Nashawn Amoneta Lester, 29, of Charlotte, was arrested on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony conspiracy. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Charlotte on Thursday. A magistrate set bond at $1 million.

The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said that Lester is the second person charged in the shooting on Fifth Street that wounded four people.

Chavion Quante’ Smith, 20, of Statesville, was arrested on May 31 by U.S. Marshals in Greensboro. He faces three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. A magistrate also set his bond at $1 million.

Statesville police said four people came to Iredell Memorial Hospital on May 2 with gunshot wounds. The Violent Crime Unit began an investigation and identified several suspect based on evidence collected, the SPD said.

On May 18, warrants were issued for Smith. On June 15, warrants were issued for Lester.

The Statesville Police Department thanked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Mooresville Police Department, and the US Marshals Service for their assistance in the investigation and their continued partnership.

The investigation is still ongoing.