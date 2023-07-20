A six-month investigation into the distribution of crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl in Iredell County led to charges against nine people, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

The following are facing charges:

Ashley Nicole Clarke, 29, of Shaw Road, Harmony, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and felony conspire to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine. Bond was set at $20,000.

Nickolas Aaron Whitson, 30 of Shaw Road, Harmony, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine and felony conspire to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine. Bond was set at $30,000.

Tiffany Amber Power, 26, of Eastway Drive, Statesville, felony conspire to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine. She has been entered as a wanted person.

Eugenio Mata Carbajal, 30, of Deep Water Road, Statesville, felony conspire to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine. He has been entered as a missing person.

William Joseph McCurdy, 32, of James Way, Statesville, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine and felony conspire to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine. Bond was set at $30,000.

Madison Elizabeth Uptain, 21, of Winding Arbor Circle, Cleveland, felony conspire to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine. Bond was set at $10,000.

Bradley Montana Reavis, 27, of Fox Run Drive, Statesville, five counts each of felony trafficking in crystal methamphetamine by possession, felony trafficking crystal methamphetamine by transport, felony trafficking crystal methamphetamine by sale and felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine, four counts of felony sell of crystal methamphetamine and one count of felony conspire to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine. Bond was set at $300,000.

Christopher Todd Matheny, 49, of Davie Avenue, Statesville, three counts each of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver fentanyl and felony sell of fentanyl and one count each of felony conspire to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine, felony trafficking in opium, opioid or heroin by possession, felony trafficking in opium, opioid or heroin by transport and felony trafficking in opium, opioid or heroin by sale. He is currently in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

Russell Javon Linney, 33, of Williams Road, Statesville, felony conspire to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a trafficking amount of crystal methamphetamine. Bond was set at $209,000.

In a news release, Campbell said, narcotics investigators with the sheriff’s office, along with investigators from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, special agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and federal agencies, began an investigation in January into the distribution of crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Campbell said that during the six-month probe, investigators identified and conducted undercover purchases directly from those involved in or facilitating the sale of methamphetamine or fentanyl. Those purchases were made by either undercover investigators or confidential informants, he said.

During the investigation, he said, more than 440 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 10 grams of powdered fentanyl and 200 suspected fentanyl pills were seized.

After compiling all of the evidence, narcotics investigators testified before an Iredell County Grand Jury on July 5, and the jury determined there was more than sufficient evidence to charge the nine suspects, Campbell said.

Campbell said this investigation made a dent in the amount of crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl in the county.

“Dismantling this group of drug dealers will directly impact the sale and distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Iredell County and the City of Statesville,” he said.