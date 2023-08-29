A Mooresville man was arrested on seven felony sex crime charges on Friday.

Joseph Ryan Perry, 37, is charged with five counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On Aug. 18, a report was filed regarding a juvenile that was sexually assaulted. The case was assigned to Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit Detective Cody James, the sheriff’s office said.

The reported assault occurred between July and August in southern Iredell County, the sheriff’s office said.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, felony warrants for arrest were obtained for Perry, the sheriff’s office said.

On Friday, Perry was arrested and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was brought before Magistrate Daniel Chambers. Perry was given a $150,000 secured bond. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges may follow, the sheriff’s office said.

Perry is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.