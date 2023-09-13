A man wanted in Georgia and South Carolina was taken into custody near Troutman on Wednesday after being spotted by a drone launched by the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

The manhunt prompted a lockdown at a Troutman charter school.

Adrian Bentley was being held Wednesday by the Mooresville Police Department with charges pending.

Mooresville police, in a news release said, that Wednesday morning, officers assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force received notification that a fugitive wanted in Georgia and South Carolina on multiple warrants was believed to be in the Mooresville area.

Mooresville officers attempted a traffic stop, police said. The suspect vehicle fled and the chase headed toward Troutman area, the release said.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle on Rankin Hill Road in area of Sorrel Lane. After extensive search by law enforcement, aided by K9 units, drones, and helicopter, the suspect was apprehended by officers, police said.

The Troutman Police Department, in a Facebook post, said that Iredell Charter Academy of Arts and Sciences was placed on lockdown as a precaution due to the proximity of the search location to the school.

The Mooresville Police Department expressed its appreciation to the Troutman Police Department, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, and NC Highway Patrol for their assistance.