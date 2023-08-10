A man was shot during a struggle with a deputy during an arrest Wednesday morning, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Jessie Michael Teno, 30, of Davis Trail, Troutman, was treated and released and is now facing charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a governmental official, misdemeanor resist a public officer, and damage to property. He also faces multiple warrants that the deputy was attempting to serve. A magistrate set bond at $309,000.

Campbell, in a news release, said shortly before 9 a.m., deputies were at a residence on Rebekah Lane, east of Troutman and were attempting to serve warrants for felony obtain property by false pretense, assault on governmental official, two counts of common law uttering, larceny, and five failure to appear warrants for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II, felony sell and deliver Schedule II, felony obtain property by false pretense and violation of a court order.

Campbell said the deputy found Teno and announced his presence. Campbell said Teno, armed with a crowbar, rushed toward the deputy. He said Teno resisted arrest and, during a struggle with the deputy, Teno was shot. Campbell said Teno continued to fight with the deputy until he was subdued and taken into custody.

The deputies administered medical treatment to Teno while awaiting Iredell EMS.

Additional deputies secured the area and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the shooting.

The deputy sustained minor injuries, Campbell said, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol, Campbell said.

Teno is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.