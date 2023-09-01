Two juveniles are facing felony drug charges after psilocybin mushrooms were located at Lake Norman High School.

One juvenile is charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I controlled substance and felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance. The second juvenile is charged with felony buying or receiving Schedule I controlled substance, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On Aug. 25, school resource officers at Lake Norman High School were made aware of a possible narcotics violation, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said it was discovered via school security footage that two students exchanged a Ziploc bag and cash between themselves in the hallway. The students in question were located.

The sheriff’s office said one juvenile was in possession of the cash from the exchange and the other juvenile was in possession of the Ziploc bag that contained psilocybin mushrooms. All items were seized and placed into evidence and the juveniles were charged accordingly, the sheriff’s office said.

The names and ages of the two students were not released due to their age. Lake Norman High School is located at 186 Doolie Road in Mooresville.

Students of Iredell-Statesville Schools have been back in classes since Aug. 14, according to the district’s calendar.

Firearm at West Iredell

In a separate case at West Iredell High School, one juvenile may be charged with felony possessing a weapon on an educational property.

The charge stems from an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a report that a firearm was brought to West Iredell High School, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office was informed of the weapon on Aug. 17. The weapon was brought to the campus during an open house event on Aug. 10, the sheriff’s office said.

The juvenile, whose name has not been released due to age, was identified as a former student. The sheriff’s office said the juvenile was attending the open house with a group of friends.

“As a result of the investigation, it was determined the juvenile did in fact bring a firearm on campus which was concealed in the waistband of the pants,” the sheriff’s office said. “Due to the suspect being a juvenile, detectives have petitioned the Department of Juvenile Justice to criminally charge the suspect.”

Detectives reviewed surveillance video and interviewed witness, the juvenile and the juvenile’s parents, the sheriff’s office said.

West Iredell High School is located at 213 Warrior Drive in Statesville.

The sheriff’s office urges parents to encourage students to report any suspicious activity to their school resource officer or school administration. Reports can be made in person or on the Iredell Sheriff App.

“The information shared can potentially save lives and stop crimes from being committed on school campuses,” the sheriff’s office said.