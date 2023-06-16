A sheriff’s office K-9 tracked a suspect wanted for breaking into a vehicle for more than a mile early Thursday morning.

Sgt. Nathan Hodges and his K-9 Levi, caught up with the suspect in a wooded area off Old Mountain Road.

Kentrel Antwain Overton, 28, of Hickory was taken into custody and charged with two counts each of felony conspiracy and misdemeanor attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and one count each of felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, speeding in excess of 15 mph over the speed limit, driving while license is revoked, resist, obstruct and delay a public officer and injury to personal property. A magistrate set bond at $75,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Overton was out on a $2,500 bond after an arrest in April for breaking into vehicles.

Campbell said that Thursday morning deputies were called to the 100 block of Stonefield Drive in western Iredell County regarding a vehicle break-in in progress.

Deputies arrived and established a perimeter to search for the suspect.

Hodges found a suspicious vehicle traveling in the area at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop it.

Campbell said the vehicle stopped in the 1200 block of Old Mountain Road and the driver fled on foot.

Hodges used his K-9 to track the fleeing driver, who was located after about a mile of tracking, Campbell said.

Campbell said K-9 Levi was also involved in Overton’s arrest in April, when a homeowner witnessed his vehicle being broken into via his security camera. Hodges and Levi tracked the suspect and Overton was arrested, Campbell said.