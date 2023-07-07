Cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found during a traffic stop that led to felony charges for a Troutman man, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Curtis Bishop Bryant, 41, of West Avenue, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and felony maintaining a vehicle to keep or sell controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $3,500.

Campbell, in a news release, said Deputy Will Wiedenmann of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) stopped a Honda Accord on Amity Hill Road near Starlight Road on July 4 for a traffic violation.

While speaking with the driver, identified as Bryant, Wiedenmann became suspicious of criminal activity occurring and asked for a canine, Campbell said. Sgt. Ernie Line and his canine, Wilbur, came to assist and Wilbur walked around the exterior of the vehicle, he said. The dog, Campbell said, gave a positive indication for the odor of a narcotic, which led to a search of the vehicle.

Cocaine and items of drug paraphernalia were located and Bryant was taken into custody, Campbell said.