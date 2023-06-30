Two people were arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office this week on River Highway in Mooresville.

Mandy Leigh Hampton, 50, of Aransas Pass, Texas, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle for sale or use of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $8,000.

Trinity Timogene Johnson, 45, of Kings Mountain, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson was also charged with being a fugitive in North Carolina due to a felony warrant from Louisiana for vehicle theft. A magistrate set bond at $80,000.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that Sgt. David Souther stopped a Nissan Rogue on River Highway, Mooresville, for a traffic violation. He said the driver, Hampton, was extremely nervous and sweating profusely.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Kent arrived on the scene along with Mooresville Police Officer James Ramey and K-9 Kato.

K-9 Kato performed an open-air sniff and gave a positive indication on the vehicle for the odor of a narcotic, Campbell said. Upon search of the vehicle, 16.46 grams of psychedelic mushrooms and three grams of methamphetamine were located, he said.