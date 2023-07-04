The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant last week that led to three arrests, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Christopher Allen Nance, 62, of Sonja Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the sheriff’s office Special Victims Unit for misdemeanor child abuse. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.

Two others, Justin Dewayne Gallimore, 38, and Katherine Elizabeth Janvrin, 33, both of Sonja Drive, were each charged with felony possession of crystal methamphetamine and felony maintaining a dwelling to keep or sell controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $10,000 for each.

Campbell said the search warrant was served by the narcotics unit, patrol deputies and the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) after information was received that the residence was the site of the distribution of crystal methamphetamine.

During the investigation, he said, it was learned that Nance was living at the residence. Detective Alyssa Guadalupe obtained a warrant for his arrest for misdemeanor child abuse.

A search of the residence was conducted and crystal methamphetamine and other items consistent with narcotics use and distribution were found, Campbell said.

The home was less than a mile from Celeste Henkel Elementary.