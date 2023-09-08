A homeless man and woman were attacked by an assailant with a machete in Statesville on Thursday, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Following the attack, two schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution while Statesville police officers searched the Pump Station Road area for a suspect identified as 71-year-old David Morgan, Statesville police said in a news release.

The two schools were Northview Academy and Statesville Christian School. There was no immediate danger or threats to the schools, police said.

The attack occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Statesville police responded to the area near Pump Station Road and discovered Christina Foster, 28, and Michael Forth, 35, suffering from multiple lacerations, Statesville police said.

Foster and Forth were transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Statesville police said.

Foster and Forth are currently homeless. The two were residing in the wooded area behind the city of Statesville Water Treatment Plant located at the end of Pump Station Road, Statesville police said.

Foster and Forth told officers that they were involved in an altercation with another individual. Statesville police said the pair identified David Morgan, who is also living in the same wooded area, as the individual. Statesville police said Morgan is accused of striking both victims with a machete during the altercation.

Officers immediately initiated a search of the area and located a witness who had observed the altercation, Statesville police said. According to the witness, all three individuals were engaged in a physical altercation. During the fight, Morgan sustained lacerations to his leg and hand from the same machete, Statesville police said.

Despite the search efforts, Morgan was not located in the wooded area. Statesville police said the preliminary investigation indicates that the altercation was an isolated dispute concerning an area where Morgan was camping.

Foster and Forth each face charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Morgan, who remained at large as of Friday afternoon, will be charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The Statesville Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating and urges anyone with additional information to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3515.