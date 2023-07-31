A Harmony woman who was wanted in Mecklenburg County on attempted murder and assault charges has been arrested.

Kimberly Nicole Hart, 31, of Highland Point Avenue, was arrested last week on four felony counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property and one felony count each of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy and accessory after the fact. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that Deputy Easton Rhoney stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Jennings and Friendship roads for a motor vehicle violation on July 26. Rhoney spoke to the driver, identified as Hart about the violation and then checked her information through a national database. Rhoney learned that she had several outstanding warrants for her arrest in Mecklenburg County, Campbell said. Hart was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and a magistrate set bond at $1 million.

A Harmony woman who was wanted in Mecklenburg County on attempted murder and assault charges has been arrested.

Kimberly Nicole Hart, 31, of Highland Point Avenue, was arrested last week on four felony counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property and one felony count each of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy and accessory after the fact.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that Deputy Easton Rhoney stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Jennings and Friendship roads for a motor vehicle violation on July 26.

Rhoney spoke to the driver, identified as Hart about the violation and then checked her information through a national database. Rhoney learned that she had several outstanding warrants for her arrest in Mecklenburg County, Campbell said.

Hart was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and a magistrate set bond at $1 million.