An inmate who escaped from a Caldwell County prison was arrested in Statesville on Wednesday.

Matthew Neil Brown, 37, escaped from the Caldwell Corrections Center in Lenoir on July 17. Brown was serving time on a charge of possession of stolen goods, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

After a week and a half on the run, Brown was located by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office near Ravenwood Drive in southeast Statesville, the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office received a tip that Brown was spotted near a homeless camp at the end of Brown Summit Avenue. When deputies arrived at the location, Brown fled, the sheriff’s office said.

The Statesville Police Department assisted in setting up a perimeter around the area. Drones and police K-9s were used in the search. After three hours, the K-9s located Brown and he was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.