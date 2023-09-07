A teenager was arrested at a Statesville High School football game on Friday.

The 15-year-old has been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and injury to personal property, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.

Statesville police was providing security at a Statesville High School football game on Friday. The officers were alerted to a disturbance involving multiple people under the school’s stadium bleachers, Statesville police said.

The officers told the people involved in the disturbance to leave the school property to maintain safety and order at the game, Statesville police said.

During that time, a 15-year-old was instructed to leave the area but became argumentative with staff, Statesville police said. When officers attempted to guide the juvenile to the exit, the situation escalated. Statesville police said the juvenile struck one of the police officers.

The officer attempted to take the juvenile into custody, resulting in a struggle between the officer and the juvenile. Statesville police said both the officer and the juvenile went to the ground during the struggle. The juvenile was arrested, Statesville police said.

“The Statesville Police Department is committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the highest standards of professional conduct,” the release states. “As part of our standard procedure, the department conducts thorough reviews of all incidents involving the use of force by its police officers. The incident in question is currently in the review process.”