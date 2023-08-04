An Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy spent several hours of his regular patrol looking for a vehicle tied to a larceny.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said Deputy Matthew Farra hit pay dirt after spotting the vehicle on Front Street in Statesville. The driver, a convicted felon, was arrested on several charges.

Edward Dewitt Mock Jr., 49, of Spitfire Lane, Statesville, was arrested on a felony charge of habitual larceny and misdemeanor counts of resist, obstruct and delay a law enforcement officer and driving while license is revoked.

The arrest came after Farra answered a call Monday regarding a larceny at the Dollar General at 3341 Taylorsville Road.

A magistrate set bond for Mock at $12,500.

Mock is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.