Two Charlotte men have been arrested in connection with thefts from construction sites, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Manuel Mendoza, 31, and Santiago Mendoza, 45, were each charged with three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny. A magistrate set bond at $45,000 for each man.

In a news release, Campbell said that Deputy Blair Von Letkemann went to the area of Scotts Creek and Forest Creek roads Monday to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle, Campbell said, matched one posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page regarding the theft of materials from construction sites.

Detectives Ernest McNeely and Richard Olsen came to the scene and spoke with the two men in the vehicle. Both claimed they had permission to have the items from the construction sites. It was later determined they did not have permission, Campbell said.

Campbell said the initial theft report was filed on May 16. Roofing shingles were reported stolen from residential construction sites in the Troutman area. Surveillance footage of a suspect vehicle was obtained and it showed a dark-colored Ford van with ladders attached to the roof, Campbell said. The van was also missing hubcaps on all but one wheel.

On May 30, another report of building materials being stolen was filed from a residential construction site on Scotts Creek Road.