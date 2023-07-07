Psilocybin mushrooms, ecstasy pills and marijuana were seized from a vehicle on June 30, said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Willie Darnell Burns, 36, of Charlotte, is charged with several felonies including trafficking in MDMA by possession, trafficking MDMA by transportation, possession with intent to sell or deliver MDMA, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule I, maintaining a vehicle to keep or sell controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also charged with the following misdemeanors: carrying a concealed weapon, possession of Schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $400,000.

Campbell, in a news release, said deputies stopped an Infiniti M37 sedan on Interstate 77 near Turnersburg Highway.

Campbell said deputies smelled the odor of marijuana from the vehicle while speaking with Burns.

A search of the vehicle revealed 86 grams of MDMA (ecstasy pills), more than 92 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 75 grams of marijuana, two dosage units of oxycodone, digital scales and bags commonly used to package illegal drugs for sale, Campbell said. Deputies also found a Glock 10mm pistol concealed in the vehicle, he said.

A search of Burns’ criminal history revealed he’d been convicted of felony charges which prohibited him from processing a firearm, Campbell said.