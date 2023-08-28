A Charlotte man has been charged in a fatal Iredell County shooting that occurred in 2020.

Kadeem Jamar Fetherson, 32, of Charlotte, is charged with murder. The charge stems from the death of 35-year-old Aaron Bruce Holland, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Holland was found dead at his home at 115 Damron Lane in Harmony on June 25, 2020, the sheriff’s office said.

Fetherson is currently serving time at a South Carolina prison for multiple drug and weapons charges. He will be served with the arrest warrant for the murder charge upon his release in February 2026. The charges that Fetherson is serving time for are unrelated to the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

The homicide investigation began on June 25, 2020, when deputies found Holland dead at the Damron Lane home. Deputies responded to a 911 call after a person went to check on Holland after not hearing from him for several days, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause of death appeared suspicious. Detectives recovered evidence from the scene and conducted interviews with Holland’s neighbors and family. At the time, there were no leads or suspects in the case, the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy was conducted by the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office. Holland’s cause of death was determined to be from a gunshot wound. During the investigation, detectives received information that identified Fetherson as a potential suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

At that time, detectives did not have any physical evidence connecting Fetherson to the homicide and continued to investigate, the sheriff’s office said.

On July 2, 2020, detectives learned that Fetherson was arrested in Forsyth County after a high-speed pursuit with law enforcement which resulted in a car crash. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a stolen firearm, 31 grams of methamphetamine, 44 grams of crack cocaine and 141 grams of marijuana in Fetherson’s possession, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Forsyth County deputies also seized cellphones and other electronic devices that were in Fetherson’s possession during the pursuit, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office obtained search warrants for the electronic devices to look for possible evidence in the homicide investigation, the sheriff’s office said. Due to advanced technology and security features on the devices, detectives had to contact digital evidence recovery experts, the sheriff’s office said.

The devices were turned over to the evidence recovery specialists. The sheriff’s office said detectives were able to recover digital evidence which placed Fetherson at the scene of Holland’s murder.

That evidence was used to charge Fetherson with murder, the sheriff’s office said.

Fetherson is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.