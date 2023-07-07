A Statesville man is accused of stealing cash and several packs of cigarettes at gunpoint from a local truck stop.

Joseph Clarence Ioerger, 35, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A magistrate set bond at $170,000.

The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said Ioerger robbed the Love’s Truck Stop on Mocksville Highway on June 20. A man, with his face covered, entered the store and pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money, police said.

He also demanded cigarettes and left the store after getting $560 in cash, the cigarettes and four energy drinks, police said.

The police department identified Ioerger as the suspect, police said.

On Thursday, police went to Ioerger’s residence on Crestridge Road and were told he was not at home. He later emerged from the woods on a four-wheeler and approached officers, police said.

The officers showed Ioerger images of him inside the Love’s Truck Stop, and he confirmed it was him, police said. Officers attempted to arrest Ioerger by asking him to put his hands behind his back. He resisted, telling officers he was not going to jail, police said.

He was taken into custody, and during a search, officers found a 9mm Ruger, two loaded magazines and two Carolina Panthers rings in the pocket of his shorts, police said. Those items had been reported stolen by his stepfather the day before, police said.

Detectives with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office were contacted about the theft and they obtained a search warrant for Ioerger’s residence, police said. Several items that had been reported stolen were recovered, they said.

Additional charges are pending.

The Statesville Police Department expressed appreciation to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Officer for their assistance in this investigation.