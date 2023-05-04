A Mooresville woman and a teenager have been charged in connection with several car break-ins in which debit and credit cards were stolen and used the Target and Best Buy stores in Mooresville, according to a release from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office first received reports of car break-ins in Mooresville’s Anniston Way neighborhood in March. Investigators obtained surveillance footage showing three people breaking into the cars.

Further investigation revealed debit and credit cars stolen from the vehicles had been used at businesses such as Target, Best Buy and the Vape and Tobacco City smoke shop.

Investigators identified 34-year-old Candice Danielle Rogers and a 14-year-old using the cards at a business after obtaining surveillance footage, according to the release.

Deputies arrested the 14-year-old, who was also implicated in a car theft from Davidson according to the release. The sheriff’s office said the stolen vehicle was recovered and returned. They also took out juvenile petitions for the unnamed 14-year-old.

Later, deputies located Rogers at a home on Owens Farm Road.

Rogers is charged with nine felony counts of conspiracy, four felony counts each of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, financial card theft, and obtaining property by false pretense, seven misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of misdemeanor larceny.

Rogers was issued a $150,000 secured bond. There were 13 outstanding warrants for Rogers, according to the release.

Deputies also brought charges against 34-year-old William Troy Martin, a resident at the home where Rogers was found. The charges were brought as a result of weapons, drugs and drug paraphernalia found in the house, according to the release.

Martin is charged with six felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, one felony count each of possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count of harboring a fugitive.

Martin was issued a $50,000 secured bond.