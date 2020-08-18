Watch Now: Police detain man on Taylorsville Hwy.

Statesville police officers are on the scene of a crime investigation in the western part of the city.
One man has been handcuffed and taken from the scene in a squad car. An evidence bag containing what appeared to be a handgun has been removed from the scene, as well.
Police Chief David Addison is reportedly on the scene.
The Record and Landmark will update this story as soon as there is more information.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.