WATCH NOW: Iredell County Sheriff's Office Teen Academy gives up close look at law enforcement

The teens that took part in the Sheriff’s Teen Academy expected the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office’s SERT team to demonstrate how they entered a room to clear it. They just didn’t expect SERT to come through the rear doors of the room they were in at the Monticello Training Center.

“It caught me a little off guard, but I didn’t scream,” Alyssa Sloan, one of the teens taking part in the academy, said.

With a loud “bang,” but quieter than the flashbangs the sheriff’s office would normally use, several SERT members came into the room as the surprised but laughing teens were caught off guard.

Along with SERT, ICSO showed off their drones, MRAP and Bearcat to the students taking part in the academy Tuesday.

Sheriff Darren Campbell said things like SERT, which stands for Sheriff’s Emergency Response Tactics, and other things that get teens’ attention are the highlights, but that the academy makes sure to be an informative experience as much as it is something that builds trust up over time between the sheriff’s office and the community.

“One of the big things is to educate them on things they might see in the future,” Campbell said. “That’s the number one thing, is prepare them for the future.”