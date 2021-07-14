WATCH NOW: Iredell County Sheriff's Office Teen Academy gives up close look at law enforcement

The teens that took part in the Sheriff’s Teen Academy expected the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office’s SERT team to demonstrate how they entered a room to clear it. They just didn’t expect SERT to come through the rear doors of the room they were in at the Monticello Training Center.
“It caught me a little off guard, but I didn’t scream,” Alyssa Sloan, one of the teens taking part in the academy, said.
With a loud “bang,” but quieter than the flashbangs the sheriff’s office would normally use, several SERT members came into the room as the surprised but laughing teens were caught off guard.
Along with SERT, ICSO showed off their drones, MRAP and Bearcat to the students taking part in the academy Tuesday.
Sheriff Darren Campbell said things like SERT, which stands for Sheriff’s Emergency Response Tactics, and other things that get teens’ attention are the highlights, but that the academy makes sure to be an informative experience as much as it is something that builds trust up over time between the sheriff’s office and the community.
“One of the big things is to educate them on things they might see in the future,” Campbell said. “That’s the number one thing, is prepare them for the future.”
Campbell said whether it is its athletic leagues, the teen academy, or school resource officers, he hopes that young people can see law enforcement officers in a positive light and be seen as a trusted resource as they build relationships with them.
The academy runs through the month of July and covers topics from bullying, criminal investigations, the detention center, narcotics and traffic stops, to name a few of the things Campbell hopes to show teens as they take part of whether they have any interest in law enforcement as a career. One of those considering that was Sloan, but while her first choice is to be a veterinarian, a career in law enforcement as a crime scene investigator was is real possibility.
Sloan said the experience was informative as she begins high school and the realities of drug use become more common as she gets older. Along with putting on some of the gear SERT wears, which Sloan noted was similar to what her brother wore in the military, she said it was a good experience for her.
Campbell said the academy has been running for five years, with the exception of last year during the pandemic. The academy averages 20-25 students, but Campbell said ICSO is looking into possibly expanding it into two academies a year.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL