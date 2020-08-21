Virginia man arrested with 300 grams of methamphetamine in Statesville

A Virginia man is behind bars after the Iredell Sheriff's Office arrested the 46-year-old man in Statesville on drug charges.
Kevin Joseph Funk of Pulaski, Va., was charged with two counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for selling or maintaining a controlled substance, felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies were called to the area of Tomlin Mill Road and Jennings Road in Statesville on Thursday around 5 p.m. in reference to a suspicious man in a white Cadillac SUV. Deputies J. Parks and K. Sherard responded to the area and Parks conducted a traffic stop on a white Cadillac Escalade in the area driven by Funk, said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell. Deputies said he appeared nervous and gave conflicting statements about why he was in the area. The deputies called in for a canine unit for further investigation.
Deputy M. Hicks and his canine arrived, and conducted a walk-around of the vehicle. The canine gave a positive indication for the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle, Campbell said in a news release. A search of the vehicle uncovered more than 300 grams of methamphetamine along with items of drug paraphernalia, he said.
A magistrate set bond at $350,000.
