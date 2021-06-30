Video helps ICSO nab larceny suspect

Video made the Iredell County Sheriff's Office's job much easier as it was used to place a Statesville man at three different crime scenes, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Richard Todd Waugh, 48, of Bethesda Road, Statesville, was arrested on multiple felony charges after an Iredell County Sheriff's Office investigation into three different theft cases.

The ICSO investigation began June 17 when deputies responded to a larceny in Covedale Court south of Troutman. The victim stated that the suspect was a white male driving a gold-colored Pontiac car. There was also video footage of a package being taken from the front porch of the home.

A day later, ICSO looked into a report from the Exit 42 Self Storage located at 139 Houston Road near Troutman, where several storage units had been broken into. Once again, video helped point deputies in the right direction as it revealed a white male in a gold Pontiac breaking into the units, Campbell said in a news release.

That video helped Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Kevin Sherard quickly verify the suspect was the same person at both crime scenes.

However, the then-unknown man's string of thefts wasn't done just yet, and once again video would play a role in later identifying him, Campbell said.

