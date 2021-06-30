Video helps ICSO nab larceny suspect

Video made the Iredell County Sheriff's Office's job much easier as it was used to place a Statesville man at three different crime scenes, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Richard Todd Waugh, 48, of Bethesda Road, Statesville, was arrested on multiple felony charges after an Iredell County Sheriff's Office investigation into three different theft cases.
The ICSO investigation began June 17 when deputies responded to a larceny in Covedale Court south of Troutman. The victim stated that the suspect was a white male driving a gold-colored Pontiac car. There was also video footage of a package being taken from the front porch of the home.
A day later, ICSO looked into a report from the Exit 42 Self Storage located at 139 Houston Road near Troutman, where several storage units had been broken into. Once again, video helped point deputies in the right direction as it revealed a white male in a gold Pontiac breaking into the units, Campbell said in a news release.
That video helped Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Kevin Sherard quickly verify the suspect was the same person at both crime scenes.
However, the then-unknown man's string of thefts wasn't done just yet, and once again video would play a role in later identifying him, Campbell said.
Another a breaking and entering was reported at Rowboat Dock and Dredge, 858 Williamson Road, Mooresville. Sherard met with Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy Jacob Young at the scene and video would be used to place Waugh there as the suspect, Campbell said.
In this case, a large number of tools were taken from the scene.
The video from the three scenes allowed Sherard to identify Waugh as the suspect, Campbell said. Sherard interviewed associates of Waugh and confirmed he was driving a gold-colored Pontiac Grand Prix, he said. Sherard's search for the stolen property led him to find tools that were pawned in Statesville and he was able to recover these items, Campbell said.
Campbell said, based on all the video footage and other evidence obtained throughout these investigations, Sherard applied for and received multiple felony arrest warrants for Waugh.
On June 24, Waugh was found sleeping in his car and arrested in Mecklenburg County on the following charges: three counts each of felony larceny and felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor first-degree trespass, and felony obtaining property by false pretense.
Waugh received an $11,500 secured bond from a Mecklenburg County magistrate and will be brought back to Iredell County to stand trial on these charges.
Waugh's history includes felony charges of breaking or entering, embezzlement, breaking or entering a motor vehicle and larceny, as well as misdemeanor charges of common law forgery, breaking or entering, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, intoxicated and disruptive, impersonating a law enforcement officer, domestic criminal trespass, communicating threats and assault on a governmental official. He also has past charges of DWI.
