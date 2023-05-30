Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Concord man is wanted in a bank robbery that occurred in Statesville on Tuesday, according to law enforcement officials.

The Statesville Police Department has identified 46-year-old Kelvin Wayne Simmons as a suspect in the case. Arrest warrants have been issued for Simmons, Statesville police said in a news release.

Simmons is also wanted in connection to several bank robberies that happened in recent days in surrounding areas, Statesville police said.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., the Statesville police received an alarm from the First Horizon Bank located at 1829 E. Broad St. in Statesville. Shortly after receiving the alarm, the department was informed that the bank had been robbed, Statesville police said.

Statesville police said the suspect, identified as Simmons, walked into the bank with a lunch box. He handed a note to the teller stating that he had a gun and demanded money, Statesville police said.

After receiving the money, the suspect fled the bank in a 2013 Hyundai Sante Fe with the license plate number TMR-8978, Statesville police said.

Anyone that has information regarding the bank robbery or the whereabouts of Simmons is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

Simmons is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.