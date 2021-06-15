U.S. Marshals offering $3K reward for information for murder suspect

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for Tyrell Dantaye Daniels, and the U.S. Marshals Service is offering $3,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

The sheriff’s office renewed its call for more information Tuesday as it looks for Daniels as the suspect in the shooting death of Zion Treyshaun Gaither.

Daniels is 31 years old and listed at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 148 pounds. He also is known as “Lil Buckey,” and according to sheriff’s office, he has a tattoo of the letters “DJ” on his right arm.

Anyone who knows where Daniels can be located is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3100.

The warrant for Daniel’s arrest stems from a June 8 shooting on Williams Road on the west side of Statesville.

The sheriff’s office said homicide and crime scene investigators were called to the scene and then to a secondary scene at Iredell Memorial Hospital shortly after 3 a.m. Gaither was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said earlier that Daniels has made threats against law enforcement officers in the past. He should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office reported.

The sheriff’s office reported Daniels’ previous convictions for the following: misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree trespassing, felony first-degree burglary, felony attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury, three counts of misdemeanor communicating threats, felony failure to appear on a felony charge, and two counts of misdemeanor assault.

