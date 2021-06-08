Tyrell Dantaye Daniels sought in murder investigation

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office named Tyrell Dantaye Daniels as a suspect in a homicide investigation.

According a news release, authorities are on the lookout for Daniels, who also goes by Lil Buckey. He is 31 years old, five-feet-seven inches tall and weighs 148 pounds. The sheriff office also stated Daniels has made threats against law enforcement officers in the past. Anyone who knows where Daniels can be located is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3100. Daniels should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff's office reported.

Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that the warrant stems from an early morning shooting that occurred on Williams Road on the west side of Statesville.

The sheriff's office said homicide investigators and crime scene investigators were called to the scene and then a secondary scene at Iredell Memorial Hospital shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday. One victim was confirmed deceased at the hospital. The victim's name has not yet been released.

The sheriff's office reported Daniels' convictions for the following: misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree trespassing, felony first-degree burglary, felony attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury, three counts of misdemeanor communicating threats, felony failure to appear on a felony charge and two counts of misdemeanor assault.

