A man shot on Monroe Street in Statesville on Wednesday has been identified.

Azariah Chambers, 20 of Statesville, was shot in the chest, the Statesville Police Department said in an updated news release.

Police reported Chambers as a 22-year-old man in their initial announcement about the shooting on Wednesday.

Statesville police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the 600 block of Monroe Street around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. As officers made their way to the scene, they were advised that Chambers arrived at Iredell Memorial Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, Statesville police said.

Chambers was later transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for treatment of his injuries, Statesville police said.

Officers located shell casings in the road in front of 610 Monroe Street, Statesville police said.

This was the second shooting in Statesville within a 24-hour period. The two crime scenes were about 1.5 miles apart, according to Google Maps.

The first shooting was at 1301 Fifth Street shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Three people, including a 16-year-old, were injured in the Fifth Street shooting.

Officers were patrolling the area at the time. Officers reported hearing multiple shots coming from 1301 Fifth Street. The officers witnessed multiple vehicles leaving the area, Statesville police said on Wednesday.

Officers attempted to stop a gray Mercedes, but the driver failed to stop. Officers pursued the vehicle to the front parking lot of Iredell Memorial Hospital. There were four occupants in the vehicle, two of whom were suffering from gunshot wounds, Statesville police said.

The driver, Daquanta Dobbins, 20, of Statesville, had a graze-wound to the head. A rear passenger, Tayvon Cauthen, 20 of Statesville, sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back, Statesville police said.

Dobbins was treated at Iredell Memorial Hospital and released. Cauthen was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Statesville police said.

A third victim arrived separately at Iredell Memorial Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim, a 16-year-old male, was treated for his injuries and released.

The other occupants of the Mercedes, Keith Lackey, 26, of Statesville, and Xavier Poteat, 22, of Statesville, were not injured.

Statesville police did not say if the two shootings are connected.

Statesville police have not announced any charges in either case as of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Both investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.