Two Mooresville men arrested on breaking and entering charges

Two Mooresville men were arrested in connection with a break-in in which approximately $6,000 worth of property was taken.
Jason Melvin Williams and Daniel Wade Brown, both of Mooresville were charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. A magistrate set a $20,000 bond for Williams and a $10,000 bond for Brown.
The Mooresville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation on July 15 after a break-in in the 700 block of North Church Street. The victim reported approximately $6,000 worth of property was taken.
During the investigation, detectives identified Williams as a suspect and were able to place him at the scene, police said in a news release. Warrants were obtained and Williams was arrested at his residence.
While at the residence, patrol officers located several of the stolen items in plain view and after a search, the remaining stolen property was located, police reported.
Brown was then identified as being involved in the break-in and arrested later, police said.
