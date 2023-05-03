Three people, including a 16-year-old, were injured during a shooting on Fifth Street in Statesville on Tuesday evening.

Officers with the Statesville Police Department were patrolling the 1400 block of Fifth Street on Tuesday. Shortly before 7 p.m., the officers heard multiple shots coming from the area of 1301 Fifth St., Statesville police said in a news release.

The officers witnessed multiple vehicles fleeing the area. Officers attempted to stop a gray Mercedes leaving the scene. The driver did not stop, Statesville police said.

Officers pursued the vehicle to the front parking lot of Iredell Memorial Hospital. There were four occupants in the vehicle. Two of the occupants were suffering from gunshot wounds, Statesville police said.

The driver, Daquanta Dobbins, 20, of Statesville, sustained a graze-wound to the head. A rear passenger, Tayvon Cauthen, 20, of Statesville, was shot in the lower back, Statesville police said.

Dobbins was treated at Iredell Memorial Hospital and released. Cauthen was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment, Statesville police said.

Keith Lackey, 26, of Statesville, and Xavier Poteat, 22, of Statesville, were not injured. Lackey and Poteat were passengers in the Mercedes, Statesville police said.

During the investigation, a third victim arrived at Iredell Memorial Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim, a 16-year-old male, was treated for his injuries and released, Statesville police said.

The Statesville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation responded to both locations to process the crime scene and vehicle, Statesville police said.

A search of the Mercedes was conducted. Statesville police said three firearms and marijuana were found in the vehicle.

Statesville police did not say if anyone has been charged in this case as of Wednesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.