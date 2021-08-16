Two arrested in connection with shooting death at Mooresville's Magla Park

The Mooresville Police Department arrested two people and a warrant was issued for a juvenile in connection with the shooting death of a man at Magla Park.

Jessica Cheyenne Nichols, 18, of Mooresville, and James Samuel Jones Jr., 34, of Huntersville, were each arrested and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

A warrant has been issued for a 16-year-old, police said.

Nichols was arrested Friday, Aug. 13, at a residence in Hudson and transported to Mooresville. She was ordered held without bond and is at the Iredell County Detention Center.

Jones was arrested Monday, Aug. 16, at a residence just outside of Mooresville. He also is being held without bond.

Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius was killed Aug. 11 at the park.

“Detectives worked tirelessly during the investigation and were assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal Service,” Assistant Chief Robert Dyson said. “The assistance of these organizations, along with information received from the community, aided in quickly solving this crime.”

The investigation is still active. Anyone who might have more information about the incident is asked to call Detective Garron Lawing at 704-664-3311.

