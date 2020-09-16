Three face drug charges after surveillance operation, traffic stop

A traffic stop led to the search of a residence and the arrests of three people on drug charges.
Kristopher Dennis Young, 30, of Bristol Road, Erik Michael Bafford, 43 and Jaime Beth Duncan, 42, both of Birchwood Road, were arrested.
Bafford and Duncan were each charged with felony trafficking cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver oxycodone, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and felony possession of marijuana. A magistrate set bond for each at $250,000.
Young was charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $1,500.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said the Narcotics Investigation Unit received information about illegal drug activity in the Bell Farm Road area.
On Sept. 11, deputies with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) and narcotics investigators initiated a surveillance operation and located a suspect vehicle, Campbell said.
Lt. C.L. Stone stopped the vehicle on East Broad Street for a traffic violation, and as a result of the stop, Campbell said, Young was found with one gram of cocaine, 82 grams of marijuana and a loaded handgun.
Deputies then went to Birchwood Road and met with Bafford and Duncan. They applied for, and were granted, a search warrant for the property.
Campbell said deputies located 34 grams of cocaine, 2,226 grams of marijuana, 600 grams of THC (wax), 24 dosage units of Oxycodone and $18,009 in cash.
Young’s previous criminal history includes misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, defrauding a drug or alcohol screen and driving-related charges.
Bafford’s history includes misdemeanor possession of marijuana, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license is revoked and other driving charges.
Duncan has no listed criminal history.
