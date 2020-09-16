Three face drug charges after surveillance operation, traffic stop

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A traffic stop led to the search of a residence and the arrests of three people on drug charges.

Kristopher Dennis Young, 30, of Bristol Road, Erik Michael Bafford, 43 and Jaime Beth Duncan, 42, both of Birchwood Road, were arrested.

Bafford and Duncan were each charged with felony trafficking cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver oxycodone, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and felony possession of marijuana. A magistrate set bond for each at $250,000.

Young was charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $1,500.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said the Narcotics Investigation Unit received information about illegal drug activity in the Bell Farm Road area.

On Sept. 11, deputies with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) and narcotics investigators initiated a surveillance operation and located a suspect vehicle, Campbell said.