A 16-year-old was assaulted and seriously injured at a residence on Tabor Road on Friday. A relative of the teen has been charged in the assault.

Brady Wayne Gaither Jr., 59, is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On Friday, deputies responded to a 911 call from 488 Tabor Road, near Harmony, in reference to a possible home invasion and assault, the sheriff’s office said.

The caller reported that unknown people entered the home during the night and assaulted a 16-year-old who was sleeping on a couch. When deputies arrived on the scene, they located the teen suffering from severe lacerations to her face and head, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for medical treatment due to the seriousness of her injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Family members and witnesses were interviewed at the scene and at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators determined that the juvenile was assaulted by a blunt object, which was located inside the home. Detectives also determined that a home invasion had not occurred, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Gaither, who also lives at the residence, is accused of assaulting the teen.

Gaither received a $450,000 secured bond. The assault is still under investigation. More charges are possible, the sheriff’s office said.