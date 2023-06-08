A Statesville teen was sentenced to a maximum of 29 years and two months in prison for the shooting death of Cristean Lee Colon.

Colon was shot and killed on Jan. 16, 2021. Cameron Javon Speaks was arrested two days later. Speaks was 14 years old at the time of the shooting, the Statesville police said in a news release.

On Jan. 16, 2021, Statesville police responded to 1415 Rolling Lane in reference to a homicide. Officers found Colon dead from a gunshot wound, Statesville police said.

During Iredell County Superior Court on Wednesday, Speaks received a maximum prison sentence of 25 years for second-degree murder and four years and two months for discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, Statesville police said.

After serving his prison sentence, Speaks will be placed on supervised probation for three years, Statesville police said.