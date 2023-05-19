An 18-year-old is facing multiple drug charges following a search of a home on Oak Grove Road in Statesville. Three guns and more than a pound of marijuana were seized during the search.

Victor Juan Flores-Luna, of Statesville, is charged with possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana and felony maintaining a dwelling, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.

Statesville police on Wednesday executed a search warrant at 219 Oak Grove Road for the arrest of Flores-Luna. Flores-Luna had an outstanding secure custody order which was filed Aug. 15, 2022, by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Statesville police said.

The secure custody order stemmed from charges of possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana and being in possession of an AR-15 pistol, Statesville police said.

When officers arrived at the home, Flores-Luna fled out the back door, Statesville police said. Flores-Luna was taken into custody after a short chase on foot, Statesville police said.

While checking the area where Flores-Luna ran, officers could see marijuana in the basement through the open door, Statesville police said. Officers obtained an additional search warrant for the residence, and located about 787.1 grams of marijuana, two Glock pistols and an AR-15 pistol, Statesville police said.

Flores-Luna is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.