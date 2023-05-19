A Statesville man is facing multiple charges in connection to a burned vehicle and a house fire in Iredell County.

Barry Thomas Moose Jr., 44, is charged with felony burning of an uninhabited residence, two counts of felony burning personal property, misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor second-degree trespass, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle fire in the area of Goble Road in western Iredell County on the evening of May 7. When they arrived, firefighters were on the scene with an abandoned vehicle parked on the side of the road. The vehicle had been completely burned, the sheriff’s office said.

The case was assigned to detectives for further investigation due to the fire being suspicious in nature, the sheriff’s office said.

In the early morning hours on Wednesday, deputies were called to assist the West Iredell Fire Department with a suspicious house fire on Old Miller Road. When the deputies arrived, they found a vacant house burned and completely destroyed, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene along with the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office. The house was unoccupied. No one was injured, the sheriff’s office said.

After interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, investigators identified Moose as a suspect in both fires, the sheriff’s office said.

Moose is accused of taking a vehicle from a family member without permission after the vehicle fire on Goble Road, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives issued felony arrest warrants for Moose who was later located and taken into custody on Wednesday.

After this arrest, detectives found evidence that connected Moose to the house fire, which occurred on property owned by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge Number 10, the sheriff’s office said. This resulted in additional charges.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Detectives are continuing to investigate other incidents, and additional charges could come.

Moose is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.