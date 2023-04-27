A Statesville man was arrested for multiple felony and misdemeanor drug charges during a traffic stop.

Dionte Jaquan Clark, 32, is charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance and felony possession of a stolen firearm, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Clark is also facing misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed gun, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, expired registration plate and expired inspection, the sheriff’s office said.

On Monday, Deputy M. Sharpe conducted a traffic stop on a Chrysler 300 for traffic violations. Sharpe is with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team, the sheriff’s office said.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located 290.6 grams of marijuana, four pills of a Schedule IV controlled substance, marijuana paraphernalia, a Taurus handgun that was reported stolen from Statesville, and $970 in cash, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not say what drug the pills were.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Clark, the sheriff’s office said.

Clark was arrested and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where he received a $20,000 secured bond. Clark was not listed as an inmate as of Thursday afternoon.

Clark is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.