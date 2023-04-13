A Statesville man was arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop in Iredell County on Sunday.

Alexander David Busby, 32, is facing felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Busby was also charged with misdemeanor charges of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked, the sheriff’s office said.

On Sunday, Deputy C. Wilson stopped a silver Acura driving on Salisbury Highway at Fanjoy Road for traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Busby, the sheriff’s office said.

Wilson searched the vehicle and found 11.73 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, the opioid medication Subutex and items of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Busby was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. He received a $25,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.