Statesville man charged with first-degree murder

A Statesville man is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of another man and is being held without bond.

"It was a dispute over something trivial. It shouldn't have ended that way," Statesville Police Chief David Addison said.

George Charles Henry White III, 68, of Statesville, was arrested after the body of Allen Bruce Alexander, 55, of Statesville, was found in the area of a homeless camp. Gunshots rang out earlier in the day, prompting the search by Statesville police.

Police said the two men knew each other.

This is the fourth homicide of the year in Statesville.

