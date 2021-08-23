Statesville man charged with felony drug-related charges

A traffic stop by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office led to a long list of felony charges for a Statesville man on Aug. 17.

The sheriff’s office said that John Alexander Key, 35, was pulled over based on a revocation of the vehicle’s registration for having no insurance.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that Deputy C.S. Little of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team conducted a traffic stop at Industrial Drive and Salisbury Highway and asked Key to walk back to his patrol car while he ran Key’s information. Campbell said Little spoke to Key and asked about any illegal substances and then searched the suspect. In the search, Little reportedly found a syringe, alprazolam, buprenorphine hydrochloride, crystal methamphetamine and cocaine.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sgt. W.E. Line then arrived to assist Little with the search of Key and his vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, cocaine and a glass smoking pipe were located, Campbell said.