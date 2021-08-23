Statesville man charged with felony drug-related charges

A traffic stop by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office led to a long list of felony charges for a Statesville man on Aug. 17.
The sheriff’s office said that John Alexander Key, 35, was pulled over based on a revocation of the vehicle’s registration for having no insurance.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that Deputy C.S. Little of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team conducted a traffic stop at Industrial Drive and Salisbury Highway and asked Key to walk back to his patrol car while he ran Key’s information. Campbell said Little spoke to Key and asked about any illegal substances and then searched the suspect. In the search, Little reportedly found a syringe, alprazolam, buprenorphine hydrochloride, crystal methamphetamine and cocaine.
Sgt. W.E. Line then arrived to assist Little with the search of Key and his vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, cocaine and a glass smoking pipe were located, Campbell said.
Key was arrested at the scene and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. He was charged with felony possession of crystal methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle for the use or sale of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule III substance (buprenorphine hydrochloride), misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV substance (alprazolam), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor display of a revoked registration plate and misdemeanor operation of a vehicle without liability insurance.
A magistrate set bond at $20,000.
Key’s history includes felony counts of possession of a Schedule I substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine and misdemeanor counts of possession of a malt beverage under 21, possession of a Schedule VI substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny, and driving-related charges.
